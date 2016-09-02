BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific sees FY'17 adj EPS bewteen $9.06 - $9.24 - Conf call
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc sees FY 2017 revenue between $19.38 billion to $19.62 billion - Conf call
(Updates with U.S., Canada data)
Sept 2 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday after data showed U.S. employment growth slowed more than expected in August, which could rule out a U.S. interest rate increase this month.
Also, Canada's trade deficit in July unexpectedly shrank to C$2.49 billion ($1.90 billion) from a record C$3.97 billion in June as exports jumped 3.4 percent and imports stagnated.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.30 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by gold mining stocks, after weak U.S. manufacturing data tempered expectations for Federal Reserve interest hikes.
Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.37 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said it had received the final installment of $500 million from the province of Quebec as part of a previously announced investment in its CSeries aircraft program.
Canadian yoga wear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc reported comparable-sales growth that fell short of analysts' estimates.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bank of Montreal : CIBC raises target price to C$90.00 from C$88
BRP Inc : RBC raises target price to C$28 from C$27; rating "outperform"
Dollarama Inc : RBC raises target price to C$122 from C$120; rating "outperform"
COMMODITIES AT 8:45 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1326.7; +1.11 percent
US crude : $43.72; +1.3 percent
Brent crude : $46.21; +1.67 percent
LME 3-month copper : $4627.5; -0.05 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA ON FRIDAY
0830 Non-farm payrolls for August: Actual 151,000; Revised 275,000
0830 Private payrolls for August: Actual 126,000; Revised 225,000
0830 Manufacturing payrolls for August: Actual -14,000; Revised 6,000
0830 Government payrolls for August: Actual 25,000; Revised 50,000
0830 Unemployment rate for August: Actual 4.9 pct; Prior 4.9 pct
0830 Average earnings mm for August: Actual 0.1 pct; Prior 0.3 pct
0830 Average workweek hours for August: Actual 34.3 hrs; Revised 34.4 hrs
0830 Labor force participation for August: Actual 62.8 pct; Prior 62.8 pct 0830 U6 underemployment for August: Actual 9.7 pct; Prior 9.7 pct
0830 International trade mm for July: Actual -$39.47 bln; Revised -$44.66 bln
0945 ISM-New York Index for August: Prior 721.1
0945 ISM NY Biz Conditions for August: Prior 60.7
1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for July: Prior 3.8 pct
1000 Durable goods, R mm for July: Prior 4.4 pct
1000 Factory orders mm for July: Expected 2.0 pct; Prior -1.5 pct
1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for July: Prior 1.5 pct
1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for July: Prior 1.6 pct
1000 Factory ex-transport mm for July: Prior 0.4 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 138.1
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 8.1 pct
