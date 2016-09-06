Sept 6 Canadian stock futures were little changed on Tuesday as investors weighed the chances of a U.S. interest rate hike this month after a weaker-than-expected jobs report.

Data showed on Friday that U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 151,000 last month after an upwardly revised 275,000 increase in July, with hiring in manufacturing and construction sectors declining. Economists had forecast an increase of 180,000.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.05 percent at 7:10 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index pushed higher on Friday with mining and energy stocks being the big beneficiaries of a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.06 percent at 7:10 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent.

Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, said it would buy Spectra Energy Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about C$37 billion ($28 billion) to create the largest North American energy infrastructure company.

Smaller Canadian technology companies making products such as robotics, drones and high-tech thermostats are proving to be some of the biggest winners as the country's recently struggling non-commodity export sector shows signs of revival.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc : TD Securities raises target price to C$36 from C$32; rating "buy"

Cascades Inc : TD Securities raises target price to C$13.50 from C$12.50; rating "buy"

Kelt Exploration Ltd : TD Securities raises target price to C$8.50 from C$7.50

Gold futures : $1,329; +0.52 percent

US crude : $44.91; +1.06 percent

Brent crude : $47.35; -0.59 percent

LME 3-month copper : $4,640.50; +0.31 percent

1000 Employment Trends for August: Prior 128.3

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for August: Expected 55.0; Prior 55.5

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for August: Expected 58.8; Prior 59.3

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for August: Prior 51.4

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for August: Prior 60.3

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for August: Prior 51.9

