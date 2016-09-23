(Adds inflation, retail sales data)
Sept 23 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Friday following strong
sessions after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to push back
on its next rate increase.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.06
percent at 8:45 a.m. ET.
Canada's annual inflation rate in August dipped to a
10-month low of 1.1 percent, the seventh consecutive month it
has remained below the Bank of Canada's 2.0 percent target,
Statistics Canada said.
The value of Canadian retail trade unexpectedly fell in
July, dipping by 0.1 percent from June as gas station sales
dropped for the first time in four months, Statistics Canada
data indicated.
Shares of energy and financial companies led a broad rally
on Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices rose and
investors digested the Fed's more cautious approach to future
rate hikes.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.09 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures
fell 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures inched
lower 0.18 percent.
TOP STORIES
The share of homes purchased in British Columbia by foreign
buyers decreased as of the end of August, data from the
provincial government showed on Thursday, suggesting a new tax
in the city of Vancouver was discouraging overseas
buyers.
China's central bank said the National Bank Of Canada has
been approved to issue up to 5 billion yuan ($750 million) of
RMB-denominated bonds in the country's interbank bond market.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Cascades Inc : RBC raises price target to C$15 from
C$11
Goldcorp Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $22
from $24
Tahoe Resources Inc : Raymond James raises target
price to C$24.5 from C$22.25
COMMODITIES AT 8:45 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,340.00; -0.05 pct
US crude : $46.19; -0.28 pct
Brent crude : $47.73; +0.17 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,847.00; -0.12 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for September: Expected
51.9; Prior 52.0
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 139.6
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 8.7 pct
