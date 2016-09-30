Sept 30 Futures on Canada's main stock index were little changed on Friday as investors awaited GDP data for July.

The data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, and is expected to show that the Canadian economy grew by 0.3 percent in the month.

While that is a step down from June's 0.6 percent growth, the figures could reinforce expectations that the economy rebounded in the third quarter after contracting in the second.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canadian producer price data for August is also due at 8:30 a.m. ET, and is forecast to have risen by 0.1 percent.

Canada's main stock index rose to a one-week high on Thursday as energy stocks added to sharp gains from one day before on a surprise agreement by OPEC to cut crude output.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.13 percent.

TOP STORIES

Royal Bank of Canada is cutting 15 investment banking jobs in London amid a slowdown in activity in the region, sources familiar with the matter said.

Tundra Energy Marketing Ltd, a privately held Canadian energy infrastructure company, agreed to buy a regional pipeline system from an affiliate of Enbridge Income Fund for C$1.075 billion ($817 million).

Toronto-Dominion Bank wants to increase its corporate lending in the United States by acquiring loans from other foreign banks retreating from the country, one of its top executives said.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Encana Corp : Citigroup raises to "buy"

Magna International Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $57 from $55

BlackBerry Ltd : Imperial Capital raises price target to $8.50 from $7; rating "in line"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,328.30; +0.32 pct

U.S. crude : $47.48; -0.77 pct

Brent crude : $46.69; -01.12 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,841; +0.02 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Personal consumption real mm for August: Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Personal income mm for August: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for August: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Core PCE price index mm for August: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Core PCE price index yy for August: Prior 1.6 pct

0830 PCE price index mm for August: Prior 0.0 pct

0830 PCE price index yy for August: Prior 0.8 pct

0945 Chicago PMI for September: Expected 52; Prior 51.5

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for September: Expected 90; Prior 89.8

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for September: Expected 104.0; Prior 103.5

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for September: Expected 81.0; Prior 81.1

1000 U Mich 1 year Inflation final for September: Prior 2.3 pct

1000 U Mich 5-year Inflation final for September: Prior 2.5 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index : Prior 138.9

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 8.8 pct

1300 Dallas fed PCE for August: Prior 0.8 pct

