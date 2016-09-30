(Adds U.S, Canada econ data)

Sept 30 Futures on Canada's main stock index pointed to a higher opening after data showed that the country's economy got off to a stronger-than-expected start in the third quarter.

The economy was helped by a rebound in oil and gas extraction that had been disrupted by wildfires in Alberta earlier this year, data from Statistics Canada showed.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.12 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Canadian producer prices fell 0.5 percent in August, according to Statistics Canada data.

Canada's main stock index rose to a one-week high on Thursday as energy stocks added to sharp gains from one day before on a surprise agreement by OPEC to cut crude output.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent.

TOP STORIES

A judge in Argentina ruled to keep Barrick Gold Corp's operations at Veladero mine suspended, saying repairs were not sufficient to reopen it after a leak of processing solution containing cyanide earlier this month.

Royal Bank of Canada is cutting 15 investment banking jobs in London amid a slowdown in activity in the region, sources familiar with the matter said.

Tundra Energy Marketing Ltd, a privately held Canadian energy infrastructure company, agreed to buy a regional pipeline system from an affiliate of Enbridge Income Fund for C$1.075 billion ($817 million).

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Encana Corp : Citigroup raises to "buy"

Magna International Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $57 from $55

BlackBerry Ltd : Imperial Capital raises price target to $8.50 from $7; rating "in line"

COMMODITIES AT 8:45 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,326.10; +0.16 pct

U.S. crude : $47.80; -0.02 pct

Brent crude : $48.99; -0.57 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,857.50; +0.30 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Personal consumption real mm for August: Actual -0.1 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Personal income mm for August: Actual 0.2 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for August: Actual 0 pct; Revised 0.4 pct

0830 Core PCE price index mm for August: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Core PCE price index yy for August: Actual 1.7 pct; Prior 1.6 pct

0830 PCE price index mm for August: Actual 0.1 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

0830 PCE price index yy for August: Actual 1.0 pct; Prior 0.8 pct

0945 Chicago PMI for September: Expected 52; Prior 51.5

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for September: Expected 90; Prior 89.8

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for September: Expected 104.0; Prior 103.5

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for September: Expected 81.0; Prior 81.1

1000 U Mich 1 year Inflation final for September: Prior 2.3 pct

1000 U Mich 5-year Inflation final for September: Prior 2.5 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index : Prior 138.9

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 8.8 pct

1300 Dallas fed PCE for August: Prior 0.8 pct

