Oct 4 Stock futures pointed to a slightly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, tracking upbeat sentiment in global markets.

Global markets were up after Deutsche Bank's shares rallied, benefiting from the support of its major clients and even rivals. Healthy U.S. manufacturing survey data in the previous session also helped equities..

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.14 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as major gold miners lost ground and heavyweight banks also pulled back as the federal government tightened mortgage and tax rules in a bid to cool the housing market.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.10 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.13 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada's Sun Life Financial Inc plans to expand into Singapore and Thailand as it looks to boost its presence in Asia where demand for insurance products is growing fast, a senior company executive said.

AstraZeneca's heart drug, Brilinta, has failed to help patients with serious circulatory problems in their legs, prompting the company to scrap a $3.5 billion-a-year sales target for the medicine by 2023.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Air Canada : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$14 from C$13

Merus Labs Inc : Paradigm Capital cuts target price to C$1.60 from C$1.75

Sandstorm Gold Ltd : Canaccord Genuity raises to "buy" from "hold"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,307.40; -0.12 pct

US crude : $48.34; -0.96 pct

Brent crude : $50.50; -0.77 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,802; -0.35 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.5 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior +0.2 pct

0945 ISM New York Index for Sep: Prior +719.9

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for Sep: Prior +47.5

($1= C$1.32)