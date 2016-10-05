Oct 5 Futures indicated to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil hit its highest since June.

Brent rose towards $52 a barrel, supported by an industry report that U.S. inventories probably fell for a fifth straight week and OPEC's deal to cut supply.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.13 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Trade balance data for August is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET. Trade deficit is expected to have widened to C$2.60 billion.

Canada's main stock index fell to its lowest close in more than two weeks on Tuesday as a plunge in gold prices weighed on shares of mining companies, and financial and energy stocks also lost ground.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were flat and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures rose 0.02 percent.

Alberta power prices will have to rise to four times the current 2016 average to incentivize investment in building new power generation, the province's electric system operator said on Tuesday.

Ag Growth International Inc : RBC starts coverage with "outperform" rating; C$50 price target

BSM Technologies Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$2 from C$1.75; rating "buy"

ECN Capital Corp : CIBC starts with "sector outperformer" rating; C$4.50 price target

Gold futures : $1,274.6; +0.05 pct

US crude : $49.51; +1.68 pct

Brent crude : $51.77; +1.77 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,803.50; -0.03 pct

0815 ADP national employment for September: Expected 166,000; Prior 177,000 0830 International trade mm for August: Expected -$39.3 bln; Prior -$39.5 bln 0945 Markit Services PMI Final for September: Prior 51.9 0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for September: Prior 52.0 1000 Durables ex-defense, Revised mm for August: Prior -1.0 pct 1000 Durable goods, Revised mm for August: Prior 0.0 pct 1000 Factory orders mm for August: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior 1.9 pct 1000 Durables ex-transport Revised mm for August: Prior -0.4 pct 1000 Nondefense cap ex-air Revised mm for August: Prior 0.6 pct 1000 Factory ex-transport mm for August: Prior 0.2 pct 1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for September: Expected 53.0; Prior 51.4 1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for September: Expected 52.2; Prior 51.8 1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for September: Prior 50.7 1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for September: Prior 51.4 1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for September: Prior 51.8

