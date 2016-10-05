Oct 5 Futures indicated to a higher opening for
Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil hit its highest
since June.
Brent rose towards $52 a barrel, supported by an industry
report that U.S. inventories probably fell for a fifth straight
week and OPEC's deal to cut supply.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.13
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Trade balance data for August is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET.
Trade deficit is expected to have widened to C$2.60 billion.
Canada's main stock index fell to its lowest close in more
than two weeks on Tuesday as a plunge in gold prices weighed on
shares of mining companies, and financial and energy stocks also
lost ground.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures
were flat and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures rose 0.02
percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s ;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Alberta power prices will have to rise to four times the
current 2016 average to incentivize investment in building new
power generation, the province's electric system operator said
on Tuesday.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Ag Growth International Inc : RBC starts
coverage with "outperform" rating; C$50 price target
BSM Technologies Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises
target price to C$2 from C$1.75; rating "buy"
ECN Capital Corp : CIBC starts with "sector
outperformer" rating; C$4.50 price target
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,274.6; +0.05 pct
US crude : $49.51; +1.68 pct
Brent crude : $51.77; +1.77 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,803.50; -0.03 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0815 ADP national employment for September: Expected
166,000; Prior 177,000
0830 International trade mm for August: Expected -$39.3 bln;
Prior -$39.5 bln
0945 Markit Services PMI Final for September: Prior 51.9
0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for September: Prior 52.0
1000 Durables ex-defense, Revised mm for August: Prior -1.0 pct
1000 Durable goods, Revised mm for August: Prior 0.0 pct
1000 Factory orders mm for August: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior 1.9
pct
1000 Durables ex-transport Revised mm for August: Prior -0.4 pct
1000 Nondefense cap ex-air Revised mm for August: Prior 0.6 pct
1000 Factory ex-transport mm for August: Prior 0.2 pct
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for September: Expected 53.0; Prior
51.4
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for September:
Expected 52.2; Prior 51.8
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for September: Prior
50.7
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for September: Prior
51.4
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for September: Prior
51.8
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.32)
(Reporting by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)