Oct 7 Futures on Canada's main stock index were
lower on Friday, as investors around the world awaited a U.S.
jobs report that could influence the timing of the Federal
Reserve's next rate hike.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.21
percent at 7:40 a.m. ET.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET, is
expected to show that 175,000 jobs were added in September,
compared with the 151,000 increase in August.
Canada jobs report, also due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to
show that the economy added 10,000 jobs in September, keeping
the unemployment rate at 7 percent.
Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday as gold
miners' shares fell with the precious metal on increased
expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise this year.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.28 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
down 0.27 percent.
TOP STORIES
Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
shareholders will hold separate meetings next month to vote on a
merger agreement between the two fertilizer companies, they said
in a filing on Thursday.
Canada's major internet service providers must lower the
wholesale rates they charge smaller rivals for access to their
networks, the country's telecom regulator said on Thursday,
saying it would protect consumer choice.
A Canadian court ruled on Thursday that a lawsuit filed
against Nevsun Resources Ltd by Eritreans who say they
were forced to work at the company's Bisha mine can proceed in
British Columbia, but not as a single case, according to a copy
of the judgment seen by Reuters.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Pengrowth Energy Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises
target price to C$2.40 from C$2.15; rating "hold"
Sandvine Corp : Desjardins raises to "buy" from
"hold"
Teck Resources Ltd : Deutsche Bank raises to "buy"
from "hold"
COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,259.00; +0.61 pct
US crude : $50.34; -0.02 pct
Brent crude : $52.31; -0.38 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,761.00; +0.11 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Non-Farm payrolls for September: Expected 175,000;
Prior 151,000
0830 Private payrolls for September: Expected 170,000; Prior
126,000
0830 Manufacturing payrolls for September: Expected -5,000;
Prior -14,000
0830 Government payrolls for September: Prior 25,000
0830 Unemployment rate for September: Expected 4.9 pct;
Prior 4.9 pct
0830 Average earnings mm for September: Expected 0.2 pct;
Prior 0.1 pct
0830 Average workweek hours for September: Expected 34.4
hrs; Prior 34.3 hrs
0830 Labor force participation for September: Prior 62.8 pct
0830 U6 underemployment for September: Prior 9.7 pct
1000 Wholesale inventory, Revised mm for August: Expected
-0.1 pct; Prior -0.1 pct
1000 Wholesale sales mm for August: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior
-0.4 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 139.0
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 8.8 pct
1500 Consumer credit for August: Expected $16.50 bln; Prior
$17.71 bln
