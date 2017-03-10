March 10 Canadian stock futures were higher on
Friday as oil prices pulled back after dropping to their lowest
in more than three months, pressured by record U.S. crude
inventories.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.11
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canadian employment data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Investors will also keep a watch on the monthly U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report, which is due at the same time.
Canada's main stock index ended flat on Thursday as a
rebound in energy stocks, led by Canadian Natural Resources
, offset losses for the financial sector.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.31 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.35 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.30 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday repeated
his opposition to a U.S. proposal for an import tax, telling
energy executives gathered in Houston a levy would hurt both
economies.
The exodus of international players from Canada's costly oil
sands is raising fresh doubt over future development prospects
for the world's third-largest crude reserves as the region
struggles to compete with cheap U.S. shale plays.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Arizona Mining: Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage
with "speculative buy" rating
Descartes Systems Group: Barclays raises target
price to C$35 from C$34
Dorel Industries Inc: National Bank Financial cuts
target price to C$33 from C$36
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,196.2; -0.52 pct
US crude: $49.57; +0.59 pct
Brent crude: $52.43; +0.46 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,722.50; +0.57 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
08:30 Non-farm payrolls for Feb: Expected 190,000; Prior
227,000
08:30 Private payrolls for Feb: Expected 193,000; Prior
237,000
08:30 Manufacturing payrolls for Feb: Expected 10,000; Prior
5,000
08:30 Government payrolls for Feb: Prior -10,000
08:30 Unemployment rate for Feb: Expected 4.7 pct; Prior 4.8
pct
08:30 Average earnings mm for Feb: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior
0.1 pct
08:30 Average workweek hours for Feb: Expected 34.4 hrs;
Prior 34.4 hrs
08:30 Labor force participation for Feb: Prior 62.9 pct
08:30 U6 underemployment for Feb: Prior 9.4 pct
10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 145.4
10:30 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 10.2 pct
14:00 Federal budget for Feb: Prior $51.0 bln
($1= C$1.35)
