March 14 Stock futures pointed to a lower
opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as investors
awaited the start of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting,
even as oil prices recovered modestly from three-month lows.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.19
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed
up 0.25 percent at 15,544.82 on Monday, as financial stocks
pushed higher with bond yields ahead of an expected U.S. Federal
Reserve rate hike and as some mining stocks gained from higher
commodity prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.09 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here
; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
TOP STORIES
Billionaire investor William Ackman walked away from Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc on Monday with a loss
of more than $3 billion as he sold his entire stake in the
struggling drug company after trying to rescue it for some 18
months.
A consortium of Canadian and Kuwaiti investors has agreed to
buy a minority stake in Britain's Thames Water from funds
managed by Macquarie, ending the Australian group's 11-year
investment in Britain's largest water firm.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Spin Master Corp : TD Securities raises target price
to C$43 from C$39
DH Corp : Eight Capital revises rating to "tender"
from "buy"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1202.9; +0.04 percent
US crude : $48.73; +0.6 percent
Brent crude : $51.76; +0.7 percent
LME 3-month copper : $5793.5; -0.03 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
08:30 PPI final demand yy for Feb: Expected 2.0 pct; Prior
1.6 pct
08:30 PPI final demand mm for Feb: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior
0.6 pct
08:30 PPI exfood/energy yy for Feb: Expected 1.5 pct; Prior
1.2 pct
08:30 PPI exfood/energy mm for Feb: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior
0.4 pct
08:30 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Feb: Prior 1.6 pct
08:30 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Feb: Prior 0.2 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1 = C$1.34)
(Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)