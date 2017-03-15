March 15 Futures pointed to a higher opening for
Canadian stocks on Wednesday as oil prices rebounded from
three-month lows, a day after the S&P/TSX composite index
tumbled to its lowest this year.
March futures on the index were up 0.25 percent at
7:15 a.m. ET.
The rebound in oil prices was due to a surprise drawdown in
U.S. inventories and the International Energy Agency's figures
suggesting OPEC cuts should push the crude market into deficit
in time.
The market was also weighed down on Tuesday by a 10 percent
slump in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's
stock, after activist investor William Ackman sold his entire
stake in the struggling drugmaker.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.16 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.21 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.18 percent.
TOP STORIES
Lending activity to small Canadian businesses edged down in
January, though borrowing by larger firms accelerated, data
showed on Wednesday, pointing to an economy that is still
recovering from an oil price shock two years ago.
Manulife Financial Corp has been granted a licence
that will allow it to launch investment products in China
through a wholly-owned local subsidiary, as Beijing further
liberalises its capital markets.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Halogen Software Inc : Raymond James cuts rating to
"market perform" from "outperform"
TransCanada Corp : GMP cuts target price to C$68
from C$70
Alimentation Couche Tard : Canaccord Genuity cuts
target price to C$72 from C$78
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1201.9; 0 percent
US crude : $48.65; +1.89 percent
Brent crude : $51.78; +1.69 percent
LME 3-month copper : $5869.5; +0.85 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
08:30 Core CPI mm, SA for Feb: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.3
pct
08:30 Core CPI yy, NSA for Feb: Expected 2.2 pct; Prior 2.3
pct
08:30 CPI Index, NSA for Feb: Expected 243.28; Prior 242.84
08:30 Core CPI Index, SA for Feb: Prior 250.78
08:30 CPI mm, SA for Feb: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior 0.6 pct
08:30 CPI yy, NSA for Feb: Expected 2.7 pct; Prior 2.5 pct
08:30 Real weekly earnings mm for Feb: Prior -0.4 pct
08:30 NY Fed Manufacturing for Mar: Expected 15.00; Prior
18.70
08:30 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Feb: Expected 0.2 pct;
Prior 0.8 pct
08:30 Retail sales mm for Feb: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.4
pct
08:30 Retail ex gas/autos for Feb: Prior 0.7 pct
08:30 Retail control for Feb: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.4
pct
10:00 Business inventories mm for Jan: Expected 0.3 pct;
Prior 0.4 pct
10:00 Retail Inventory Ex Auto (R) for Jan: Prior 0.0
10:00 NAHB Housing Market Index for Mar: Expected 65; Prior
65
12:00 Cleveland fed CPI for Feb: Prior 0.3 pct
14:00 Fed funds target rate: Expected 0.875 pct; Prior 0.625
16:00 Net L-T flows, ex swaps for Jan: Prior -12.9 bln
16:00 Foreign buying, T-bonds for Jan: Prior -21.9 bln
16:00 Overall net capital flow for Jan: Prior -42.8 bln
16:00 Net L-T flows, including swaps for Jan: Prior -29.4
bln
($1 = C$1.35)
