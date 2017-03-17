March 17 Stock futures pointed to a flat opening
for Canada's main stock index on Friday as investors awaited
manufacturing sales data for January.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.04
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Manufacturing data, due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, is
expected to show that sales fell by 0.2 percent in January after
rising for the previous two months.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose on
Thursday, led by gains for financials as bond yields rose, while
luxury parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc gained on
its stock market debut.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.1 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
up 0.09 percent.
TOP STORIES
ValueAct Capital raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc , in a move that could provide a
confidence boost to the drug company three days after its
largest shareholder sold out of the stock.
Canada is committed to keeping the North American Free Trade
Agreement (NAFTA) as a trilateral accord, Canada's trade
minister said on Thursday, in a sign of support for Mexico as it
prepares for tough negotiations with the new U.S.
administration.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Empire Co Ltd : Barclays raises rating to "equal
weight" from "underweight"
Transat AT Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$5.50
from C$6
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1227.1; rose 0.05 percent
US crude : $49.03; rose 0.57 percent
Brent crude : $51.99; rose 0.48 percent
LME 3-month copper : $5913.5; rose 0.08 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
09:15 Industrial production mm for Feb: Expected 0.2 pct;
Prior -0.3 pct
09:15 Capacity utilization mm for Feb: Expected 75.5 pct;
Prior 75.3 pct
09:15 Manufacturing output mm for Feb: Expected 0.4 pct;
Prior 0.2 pct
10:00 Leading index change mm for Feb: Expected 0.4 pct;
Prior 0.6 pct
10:00 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Mar: Expected 97.0;
Prior 95.7
10:00 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Mar: Expected 111.0;
Prior 111.2
10:00 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Mar: Expected
85.5; Prior 85.7
10:00 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Mar: Prior 2.8
pct
10:00 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Mar: Prior 2.5
pct
10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 144.9
10:30 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 9.5 pct
($1 = C$1.33)
