March 20 Stock futures pointed to a lower
opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday after financial
leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to
keep global trade free and open.
Breaking a decade-long tradition of endorsing open trade,
G20 finance ministers and central bankers made only a token
reference to trade in their communique on Saturday, a clear
defeat for host nation Germany, which fought the new U.S.
government's attempts to water down past
commitments.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.13
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Wholesale trade data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday as financial
stocks lost ground along with bond yields and as natural
resource companies pulled back despite an uptick in commodity
prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.02 percent.
TOP STORIES
The Washington Cos said on Sunday it had previously made a
proposal to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of
mining company Dominion Diamond Corp. for $13.50 a
share.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
AutoCanada Inc: CIBC cuts target price to C$20 from
C$22
BCE Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$60 from C$59
Stella-Jones Inc: Desjardins cuts price target to
C$43 from C$45
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1233.5; +0.3 percent
US crude: $48.15; -1.29 percent
Brent crude: $51.29; -0.91 percent
LME 3-month copper: $5901; -0.57 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
08:30 National Activity Index for Feb: Prior -0.05
($1= C$1.33)
