March 27 Canadian stock futures slipped on Monday as investors fretted over U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to push through his agenda of tax cuts and fiscal spending after his party pulled the healthcare reform bill on Friday.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.63 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.78 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.69 percent.

Canada's main stock edged higher on Friday, led by consumer-related stocks, while U.S. approval of the Keystone XL pipeline gave TransCanada Corp a boost before some gains were pared. (Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Canadian diamond miner Dominion Diamond Corp, which is being pursued by Washington Cos and Stornoway Diamond Corp , said it would explore strategic alternatives, including a sale.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

BRP Inc: Desjardins raises target price to C$35 from C$33

Klondex Mines Ltd: CIBC cuts price target to C$7 from C$7.50

K Bro Linen Inc: National Bank Financial cuts target price to C$37 from C$45

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,255.9; +0.62 pct

US crude: $47.55; -0.88 pct

Brent crude: $50.51; -0.57 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,709; -1.64 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

10:30 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Mar: Prior 24.50

