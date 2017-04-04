CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as financial, energy stocks lead broad retreat
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.
U.S. crude and oil product stocks probably fell last week after rising for two consecutive weeks, a Reuters survey showed.
The American Petroleum Institute will report inventory data at 4:30 p.m. ET (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, while the U.S. Energy Department will announce official stocks figures on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's trade report for February, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show that the country's trade surplus narrowed modestly, though it would still make for the fourth consecutive monthly surplus in a row.
Canada's main stock index ended modestly higher after a choppy session on Monday as gains in gold producers and other resource stocks offset weakness in the energy sector and consumer-related stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.18 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.21 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.24 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
TOP STORIES
Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc tried to contain a public relations debacle on Monday after protests and a dressing down by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over hefty executive pay hikes just weeks after its latest government loan.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Premium Brands Holdings Corp: TD Securities cuts rating to "hold" from "action list buy"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1258.3; +0.6 percent
US crude: $50.48; +0.48 percent
Brent crude: $53.4; +0.53 percent
LME 3-month copper: $5755; +0.03 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
08:30 International trade mm for Feb: Expected -$44.8 bln; Prior -$48.5 bln
08:30 Goods trade balance (R) for Feb: Prior -64.80 bln
09:45 ISM-New York Index for Mar: Prior 731.9
09:45 ISM New York Business Conditions for Mar: Prior 51.3
10:00 Durables ex-defense R mm for Feb: Prior 2.1 pct
10:00 Durable goods R mm for Feb: Prior 1.7 pct
10:00 Factory orders mm for Feb: Expected 1.0 pct; Prior 1.2 pct
10:00 Durables ex-transport R mm for Feb: Prior 0.4 pct
10:00 Non defense cap ex-air R mm for Feb: Prior -0.1 pct
10:00 Factory ex-transport mm for Feb: Prior 0.3 pct
($1= C$1.34)
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy stocks, dragged by lower oil prices, and financials led broad declines.
June 15 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices continued to fall and investors remained concerned about U.S. economic growth despite a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.