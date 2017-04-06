April 6 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices
recovered from losses triggered by record high U.S. crude
inventories.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.22
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Statistics Canada is scheduled to release building permits
data for February at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday,
retreating from a nearly six-week high as financial shares
declined and the energy sector gave up an earlier advance,
although overall losses were tempered by gains in
consumer-related stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.1 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.09 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
up 0.09 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here
; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
TOP STORIES
Royal Bank of Canada, JPMorgan and Bank of
Montreal took the top three positions advising on
Canadian equity issues in the first quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters data released on Thursday.
Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc
reported an 86 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by
higher income from its television business.
China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd will pay
$960 million for a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's
Veladero gold mine in Argentina, the Canadian
miner said in a press release.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Cascades Inc: National Bank Financial raises target
price to C$16 from C$13.50
Hudson's Bay Co: CIBC raises price target to C$14
from C$12.50
Intact Financial: KBW starts coverage with "market
perform" rating; C$101 price target
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1252.9; +0.6 percent
US crude: $51.5; +0.68 percent
Brent crude: $54.81; +0.83 percent
LME 3-month copper: $5911; +0.27 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
08:30 Initial jobless claims: Expected 250,000; Prior
258,000
08:30 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 254,250
08:30 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.040 mln; Prior
2.052 mln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.34)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)