April 7 Futures on Canada's main stock index were little changed on Friday as investors turned cautious after the United States fired missiles at a Syrian government airbase.

Oil prices hit a one-month high after the attacks, which raised concerns that the conflict could spread in the oil-rich region.

Investors are also awaiting the Canadian monthly jobs report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET. The report is expected to show the country added just 5,000 jobs in March, after a strong February, when the economy added 15,300 jobs.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data for March is scheduled for release at 10 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index climbed modestly on Thursday, helped by energy and financial stocks, but the market was mostly subdued ahead of a big meeting between the United States and China, and employment data due on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co said it planned to invest around 400 million euros ($425 million) in Europe this year in a bid to grow its sales there by 20 percent over the next two years.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bombardier Inc: Goldman Sachs raises rating to "buy" from "neutral"

Cascades Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$19 from C$17

Cenovus Energy Inc: BMO cuts target price to C$17 from C$20

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1262; +0.94 percent

US crude: $52.17; +0.91 percent

Brent crude: $55.25; +0.66 percent

LME 3-month copper: $5809; -0.84 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

08:30 Non-Farm payrolls for Mar: Expected 180,000; Prior 235,000

08:30 Private payrolls for Mar: Expected 175,000; Prior 227,000

08:30 Manufacturing payrolls for Mar: Expected 15,000; Prior 28,000

08:30 Government payrolls for Mar: Prior 8,000

08:30 Unemployment rate for Mar: Expected 4.7 pct; Prior 4.7 pct

08:30 Average earnings mm for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

08:30 Average workweek hours for Mar: Expected 34.4 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs

08:30 Labor force participation for Mar: Prior 63.0 pct

08:30 U6 underemployment for Mar: Prior 9.2 pct

10:00 Wholesale inventory(y), R mm for Feb: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

10:00 Wholesale sales mm for Feb: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 144.1

10:30 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 7.9 pct

15:00 Consumer credit for Feb: Expected 13.90 bln; Prior 8.79 bln

