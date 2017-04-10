April 10 Canada's main stock index futures were
little changed on Monday as investors remained cautious amid
rising global geopolitical tensions.
U.S. military strikes against Syria last week over its
alleged use of chemical weapons are a warning to other nations,
including North Korea, that "a response is likely" if they pose
a danger, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Sunday.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.03
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp is scheduled to release its
annualized housing starts data for March at 8:15 a.m. ET.
.
Canada's main stock index dipped on Friday as financial and
natural resource shares lost ground, while concerns about
escalating geopolitical tensions after U.S. missile strikes in
Syria prompted a risk-off sentiment among investors.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.06 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here
; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
TOP STORIES
Shares of Barrick Gold could rise 30 percent in the
next year as the gold-mining company, which began restructuring
three years ago, develops new projects and increases production,
according to the April 10 edition of Barron's.
In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into
the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned
clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's
TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canada Goose Holdings Inc: Wells Fargo starts
coverage with "outperform" rating
Hudson's Bay Co: BMO cuts target price to C$31 from
C$35
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1249.80; -0.36 percent
US crude: $52.63; +0.75 percent
Brent crude: $55.72; +0.87 percent
LME 3-month copper: $5781.50; -0.9 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
10:00 Employment Trends for Mar: Prior 131.4
($1= C$1.34)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)