April 11 Canada's main stock index futures
pointed to a slightly higher start on Tuesday, with June futures
on the S&P TSX index up 0.12 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Globally, nervous investors turned to the safety of gold,
government bonds and the yen as concerns mounted about possible
U.S. military strikes in the Middle East and the Korean
Peninsula.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were unchanged and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
up 0.01 percent.
The S&P/TSX composite index ended higher on Monday, with
energy stocks leading broad gains as the price of oil rose.
No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled for the
day.
(Morning News Call newsletter tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh; The Day
Ahead newsletter: tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi)
TOP STORIES
Bombardier Inc said its board of directors
approved a proposal to slash Executive Chairman Pierre
Beaudoin's pay by $1.4 million, bringing his 2016 compensation
to $3.8 million, equal to his remuneration for 2015.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Imperial Oil Ltd: Barclays cuts target price to
C$48 from C$50
Transalta Renewables Inc: National Bank Financial
raises target price to C$15.00 from C$14.50
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1255.4; +0.34 percent
US crude: $53.13; +0.09 percent
Brent crude: $56.05; +0.13 percent
LME 3-month copper: $5769.5; +0.39 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
10:00 JOLTS job openings for Feb: Expected 5.655 mln; Prior
5.626 mln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.33)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)