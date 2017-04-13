April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Weakness in financial and natural resource sectors weighed on Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, offsetting a sharp boost in BlackBerry Ltd's shares after it won an arbitration ruling against chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.

New home prices index and data on manufacturing sales is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.29 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up/down 0.27 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday it was asked to refund Canada's BlackBerry Ltd $814.9 million in an arbitration over royalties for certain past sales.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Medical Facilities Corp: RBC cuts rating to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Rogers Communications: Morgan Stanley raises target price to C$61 from C$54

TFI International Inc: RBC cuts rating to "sector perform" from "outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1286.3; +0.86 percent

US crude: $53.17; +0.11 percent

Brent crude: $55.96; +0.18 percent

LME 3-month copper: $5688; +1.07 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

08:30 Initial jobless claims: Expected 245,000; Prior 234,000

08:30 Jobless claim 4 week average: Prior 250,000

08:30 Continued jobless claim: Expected 2.028 mln; Prior 2.028 mln

08:30 PPI final demand yy for Mar: Expected 2.4 pct; Prior 2.2 pct

08:30 PPI final demand mm for Mar: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

08:30 PPI ex food/energy yy for Mar: Expected 1.8 pct; Prior 1.5 pct

08:30 PPI ex food/energy mm for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

08:30 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Mar: Prior 1.8 pct

08:30 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Mar: Prior 0.3 pct

10:00 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Apr: Expected 96.5; Prior 96.9

10:00 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Apr: Expected 112.4; Prior 113.2

10:00 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Apr: Expected 86.0; Prior 86.5

10:00 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Apr: Prior 2.5 pct

10:00 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Apr: Prior 2.4 pct

10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 145.0

10:30 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 7.5 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)