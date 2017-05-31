May 31 Stock futures pointed to a flat opening
for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as investors awaited
a report on gross domestic product (GDP) to gauge the health of
the economy.
The first-quarter GDP data is expected to show an annualized
growth rate of 3.9 percent, up from 2.6 percent in the previous
quarter. The report is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.08
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday amid broad
declines among oil and gas companies, hurt in part by a slide in
crude oil prices and political tension in Western Canada over a
Kinder Morgan pipeline project.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.10 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were
up 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.27 percent.
TOP STORIES
Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to
divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to
face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New
Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019
election.
The struggles of Canadian lender Home Capital Group
are pushing more borrowers towards less regulated mortgage
providers, raising the risks for them and the wider property
market.
The operator of Canada's air-traffic control services said
on Tuesday it would refund C$60 million ($44.6 million) to
airlines because of a higher-than-expected number of flights, in
a first for the privately held, not-for-profit corporation.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bank of Nova Scotia: Barclays raises price target
to C$86 from C$84; "overweight"
Redknee Solutions Inc: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from
"outperformer"
Step Energy Services: National Bank of Canada
starts with an "outperform" rating
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,265; +0.09 pct
US crude: $48.57; -2.22 pct
Brent crude: $50.53; -2.53 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,647.00; -0.16 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
09:45 Chicago PMI for May: Expected 57.0; Prior 58.3
10:00 Pending Homes Index for April: Prior 111.4
10:00 Pending sales change mm for April: Expected 0.5 pct;
Prior -0.8 pct
10:30 Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey for May: Prior 9.0
10:30 Dallas Fed Services Revenue for May: Prior 12.1
($1= C$1.34)
(Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)