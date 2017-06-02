June 2 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Friday as strong U.S. economic
data eased growth concerns, ahead of a payrolls report due later
in the day.
U.S. job growth likely remained strong in May, a further
sign of an acceleration in economic activity that would
effectively seal the case for an interest rate increase this
month despite sluggish wage gains.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.10
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Trade balance for April data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to a more than
one-week high in a broad rally led by energy and financials,
while BlackBerry Ltd jumped after an influential
investment firm said the technology company's stock could
double.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.39 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were
up 0.29 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.34 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian apparel maker Canada Goose, which went
public in March, reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss as
expenses rose.
Athletic apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc on
Thursday said it would close most of its money-losing Ivivva
girls stores and boost investment in its online business as it
reported quarterly profit that beat analysts' forecasts.
Canadian auto sales hit a record high in May, with General
Motors Co and Ford Motor Co on Thursday reporting
double-digit increases, fueled by demand for crossovers and
light trucks, according to analysts who compile the monthly
data.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian Western Bank: CIBC raises to
"outperformer" from "neutral"
Saputo Inc: Desjardins raises to "buy" from "hold"
BRP Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$42 from C$34
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,263.9; -0.35 pct
US crude: $47.13; -2.54 pct
Brent crude: $49.35; -2.53 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,591; -1.89 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
08:30 Non-farm payrolls for May: Expected 185,000; Prior
211,000
08:30 Private payrolls for May: Expected 173,000; Prior
194,000
08:30 Manufacturing payrolls for May: Expected 5,000; Prior
6,000
08:30 Government payrolls for May: Prior 17,000
08:30 Unemployment rate for May: Expected 4.4 pct; Prior 4.4
pct
08:30 Average earnings mm for May: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior
0.3 pct
08:30 Average workweek hours for May: Expected 34.4 hrs;
Prior 34.4 hrs
08:30 Labor force participation for May: Prior 62.9 pct
08:30 U6 underemployment for May: Prior 8.6 pct
08:30 International trade mm for May: Expected -$46.1 bln;
Prior -$43.7 bln
08:30 Goods trade balance (R) for May: Prior -67.55 bln
09:45 ISM-New York Index for May: Prior 738.0
09:45 ISM NY Business Conditions for May: Prior 55.8
10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 144.1
10:30 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 5.1 pct
($1= C$1.35)
(Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)