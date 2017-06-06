June 6 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, as an ongoing
diplomatic rift between Qatar and several Arab states sparked
concerns that it would weigh on the OPEC's decision to curb oil
production.
While some analysts believe that Qatar being cut off will
have minimal impact on the OPEC accord in the long run, rising
U.S. production is also putting pressure on oil prices,
nullifying any OPEC agreement.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.24
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as financial stocks
dipped amid signs of cooling in Toronto's overheated housing
market, while a rebound in energy stocks tempered some losses.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.17 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.21 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
down 0.09 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here
; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
TOP STORIES
Canadian energy company Fortis Inc could beat its
annual 5 percent growth target with new LNG and power
transmission projects in the United States and Canada, the
company's chief executive said in an interview on Monday.
Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co said it had agreed
to take a 27.75-percent interest in a Canadian gold mining
project from Toronto-based Iamgold Corp for $195
million.
BlackBerry Ltd on Monday downplayed news that Toyota
Motor Corp would adopt rival software for its future
vehicle consoles, saying it was more focused on the
faster-growing market for autonomous driving technology.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Asanko Gold Inc: CIBC cuts price target to C$2.85
from C$3.85
Norbord Inc: CIBC raises to "outperform" from
"neutral"
Western Forest Products Inc: CIBC raises to
"outperformer" from "neutral"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,291.6; +0.85 pct
US crude: $47.26; -0.30 pct
Brent crude: $49.32; -0.30 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,556.50; -1.24 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
10:00 JOLTS job openings for April: Prior 5.743 mln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.35)
(Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)