June 9 Stock futures were little changed for Canada's main stock index on Friday even as the number of jobs added in May in the country exceeded expectations.

Statistics Canada reported that the economy added 54,500 jobs in May, mostly in full-time employment, a huge jump from the Reuters poll, which expected 11,000 jobs to be added.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.03 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index gained on Thursday, helped by rises for some of the country's biggest banking stocks and a sharp jump in Valeant Pharmaceuticals but weighed down by losses for gold miners.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent.

Oil and gas producer Encana Corp said it would sell its Piceance natural gas assets in northwestern Colorado to privately held Caerus Oil and Gas LLC for $735 million.

Canada's industrial capacity rose to its highest level since 2007 in the first quarter, lifted by the manufacturing and construction sectors, data from Statistics Canada showed.

Transcontinental Inc: BMO raises target price to C$25 from C$22

Transat AT Inc: TD Securities raises price target to C$7 from C$5

ECN Capital Corp: National Bank of Canada raises price target to C$5 from C$4.75; rating "outperform"

Gold futures: $1,271.6; -0.46 pct

US crude: $45.60; -0.09 pct

Brent crude: $47.85; -0.02 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,786.50; +0.99 pct

10:00 Wholesale inventory(y), R mm for April: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.3 pct

10:00 Wholesale sales mm for April: Prior 0.0 pct

10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 143.7

10:30 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 4.6 pct

