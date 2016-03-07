March 7 Canada's main stock index was poised to
open lower after scaling a new high for 2016 in the previous
session and a 3.2 percent gain over the week.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.36
percent at 7:30 a.m. ET on Monday.
The index futures mirrored cautious sentiment on European
bourses where investors abstained from placing big bets ahead of
the European Central Bank's policy meeting later this week.
Weakness in commodity prices reduced risk appetite. Copper
and zinc prices retreated from four-month highs, hurt by a
firmer dollar and as investors locked in gains from a rally.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose on
Friday as resource stocks tracked commodity prices higher and
after data showed a better-than-expected U.S. jobs gain and
record Canadian exports.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.22 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.34 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
down 0.42 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
China's CGN Mining Co Ltd, the first direct
Chinese investor in a Canadian uranium project, is interested in
buying stakes in more Canadian companies, a company official
said on Sunday.
Corus Entertainment Inc's minority shareholders
are set to approve its C$2.65 billion ($2 billion) bid for Shaw
Communications Inc's media assets, despite vocal
opposition from private equity firm Catalyst Capital, according
to two sources familiar with the situation.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,272.30; +0.19 pct
US crude : $36.56; +1.78 pct
Brent crude : $39.38; +1.73 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,989.50; -0.76 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Endeavour Mining Corp : Raymond James cuts target
price to C$13.25 from C$14; rating "outperform"
Mandalay Resources Corp : Desjardins raises target
price to C$1.15 from C$1.05; rating "buy"
Oceanagold Corp : Raymond James raises rating to
"outperform" from "market perform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1000 Employment Trends Index for Feb: Prior 128.9
1500 Consumer credit for Jan: Expected $17.00 bln; Prior
$21.27 bln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.34)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)