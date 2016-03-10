March 10 Stock futures pointed to a slightly
higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday ahead
of the European Central Bank's decision on monetary policy.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.14
percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
The euro zone's central bank is widely expected to cut its
deposit rate deeper into negative territory and adjust its 1.5
trillion euro asset-buying scheme.
New Housing Price Index and capacity utilization data is due
at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Wednesday, led by
energy stocks as crude oil prices rallied and as financial
stocks gained after the Bank of Canada chose to hold interest
rates steady.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.34 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.43 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.44 percent.
TOP STORIES
A long-awaited rebound in Canadian manufacturing is finally
taking hold as currency hedges and contracts priced when the
country's dollar was stronger expire, giving exporters a
competitive edge, executives in the sector say.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,249.80; -0.54 pct
US crude : $38.26; -0.16 pct
Brent crude : $40.77; -0.73 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,919.00; -0.32 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Imperial Oil Ltd : RBC raises target price to C$46
from C$44; rating "sector perform"
Manitoba Telecom Services Inc : CIBC cuts rating to
"sector performer"
Transcontinental Inc : CIBC raises target price to
C$22 from C$21
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 275,000; Prior 278,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 270,250
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.255 mln; Prior
2.257 mln
1400 Federal budget for Feb: Expected -$200.0 bln; Prior
$55.2 bln
($1= C$1.33)
(Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)