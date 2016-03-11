BRIEF-Rogers Communications sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48/shr
* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 11 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, following a recovery in metal and crude oil prices.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.93 percent at 7:35 a.m. ET.
Canada's labor market report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show the economy added 9,000 jobs in February, offsetting the loss seen the month before. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at a two-year high of 7.2 percent .
Canada's main stock index fell in volatile trade on Thursday, just its second slip in 11 sessions, as investors looked past the European Central Bank's rate cuts and expansion of stimulus to focus on signals that there would be no further cuts.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.83 percent at 7:35 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.92 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1.09 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co plans to invest 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) in its German chain Kaufhof over the next five to seven years, its chief executive told German business daily Handelsblatt.
COMMODITIES AT 7:35 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,266.10; -0.46 pct
US crude : $38.67; +2.22 pct
Brent crude : $40.72; +1.67 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,928.00; +0.78 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
AG Growth International : National Bank Financial raises to "outperform" rating
First Quantum : NBF raises rating to "outperform" from "sector perform"
Gaming Nation Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to "speculative buy" from "buy"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Import prices mm for Feb: Expected -0.6 pct; Prior -1.1 pct
0830 Export prices mm for Feb: Expected -0.5 pct; Prior -0.8 pct
1030 ECRI weekly leading index: Prior 129.2
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior -3.5 pct
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
