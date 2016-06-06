June 6 Futures pointed to a higher opening for
Canadian stocks on Monday as brent crude oil prices rose, lifted
by a plunge in the dollar that could spur demand just as attacks
on Nigerian oil infrastructure tighten supplies.
However, signs of recovering U.S. output capped gains.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.33
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as gold miners
jumped with the precious metal after weak U.S. jobs data hurt
the U.S. dollar, offsetting losses for financial stocks and some
energy companies.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.13 percent.
TOP STORIES
Governments and central banks need a certain amount of
coordination so they can discuss policies and consider the
implications on debt levels and financial stability over the
medium-term, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on
Saturday.
Bombardier is stepping up efforts to woo the
airline industry with its more efficient new CSeries jet, hoping
to win new orders without falling under the spell of prolonged
discounting on price.
Real estate-focused private equity firm KingSett Capital is
set to acquire 50 percent of Scotia Plaza, Canada's second
tallest office building, from Dream Office REIT and H&R
REIT, according to two sources familiar with the
situation.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,240.6; +0.50 pct
US crude : $49.13; +1.05 pct
Brent crude : $50.15; +1.03 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,713.50; +0.59 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Husky Energy Inc : Raymond James raises target price
to C$18 from C$16
Imperial Oil Ltd : Raymond James raises target price
to C$51 from C$48
Keyera Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to
C$46 from C$47
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1000 Employment Trends for May: Prior 128.3
($1= C$1.30)
(Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru)