June 13 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices fell, weighed down by gloomy economic prospects in Europe and Asia and a related strengthening in the U.S. dollar.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.18 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for the day.

Canada's main stock index posted its largest drop since February on Friday, falling to a one-week low as energy stocks tumbled with oil prices and global equity markets broadly moved lower.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.35 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.37 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.45 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canada is willing to "find a solution" with Bombardier Inc as the parties consider the company's dual-class share structure during talks on a $1-billion government fund-infusion, the minister responsible said late on Saturday.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,285.80; +0.97 pct

US crude : $48.58; -1.00 pct

Brent crude : $50.10; -0.87 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,539.00; +0.64 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Hudson's Bay Co : RBC cuts price target to C$23 from C$27

Prairiesky Royalty Ltd : Canaccord Genuity starts coverage with "buy" rating; C$31 price target

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

No major economic events are scheduled for the day.

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.28) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru)