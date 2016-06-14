June 14 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, as oil prices fell more than 1 percent following investor concerns over next week's vote on Britain's future in the European Union.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.22 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for the day.

Canada's main stock index fell for the fourth straight day on Monday, hitting a nearly three-week low as global jitters about whether Britain will vote to leave the European Union weighed, but losses were restrained by gains in resource stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.30 percent.

TOP STORIES

The new chief executive of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, Joe Papa, will appear before investors at the company's annual meeting for the first time on Tuesday, likely facing hard questions after months of bad news torpedoed its stock.

Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev ordered state prosecutors on Tuesday to review the legality of agreements signed with Canada's Centerra Gold in 2003-2004 and 2009, his office said in a statement.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,280.60; -0.30 pct

US crude : $48.19; -1.41 pct

Brent crude : $49.64; -1.41 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,523.00; -0.75 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : RBC raises target to C$50 from C$43

First Quantum Minerals Ltd : Goldman Sachs reinstates coverage with "sell" rating

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Import prices mm for May: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Export prices mm for May: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for May: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 1.3 pct

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for May: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.8 pct

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for May: Prior 0.6 pct

0830 Retail control for May: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.9 pct

0855 Redbook mm: Prior -1.0 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior 0.6 pct

1000 Business inventories mm for Apr: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

($1= C$1.28) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru)