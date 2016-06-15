June 15 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as
expectations of a dovish stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve
soothed investor concerns over whether Britain will vote to
leave the European Union.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.20
percent at 7:25 a.m. ET.
Statistics Canada releases factory sales data for April at
8:30 a.m. ET. Manufacturing sales are forecast to have risen by
0.6 percent in April, more than offsetting the decline seen in
the previous month.
Canada's main stock index fell for a fifth straight day on
Tuesday, hitting a three-week low as financial and resource
stocks retreated ahead of Britain's vote on whether to leave the
European Union.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.22 percent at 7:25 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.18 percent.
TOP STORIES
Borrowing activity by Canadian small businesses fell for the
fifth consecutive month in April, data from PayNet showed on
Wednesday, pointing to an economy that is struggling to regain
momentum after the steep drop in oil prices over the past two
years.
Canadian online gambling company Amaya Inc said on
Tuesday that proposed board nominee Paul McFeeters was unable to
serve due to personal reasons.
COMMODITIES AT 7:25 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,282.20; -0.26 pct
US crude : $47.96; -1.09 pct
Brent crude : $49.10; -1.46 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,638.00; +2.84 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
ARC Resources : CIBC starts coverage with "sector
outperformer"
Baytex Energy Corp : CIBC starts coverage with
"sector performer"
Vermilion Energy : CIBC starts coverage with "sector
outperformer"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Jun: Expected -4.00; Prior
-9.02
0830 Producer Prices final demand yy for May: Expected 0.1
pct; Prior 0.0 pct
0830 Producer Prices final demand mm for May: Expected 0.3
pct; Prior 0.2 pct
0830 Producer Prices ex food/energy yy for May: Expected 1.0
pct; Prior 0.9 pct
0830 Producer Prices ex food/energy mm for May: Expected 0.1
pct; Prior 0.1 pct
0830 Producer Prices ex food/energy/trasport yy for May:
Prior 0.9 pct
0830 Producer Prices ex food/energy/transport mm for May:
Prior 0.3 pct
0915 Industrial output mm for May: Expected -0.2 pct; Prior
0.7 pct
0915 Capacity utilization mm for May: Expected 75.2 pct;
Prior 75.4 pct
0915 Manufacturing output mm for May: Expected 0.0 pct;
Prior 0.3 pct
1400 Fed funds target rate: Expected 0.375 pct; Prior 0.375
pct
1600 Net L-T flows, exswaps for Apr: Prior 78.1 bln
1600 Foreign buying, T-bonds for Apr: Prior 23.6 bln
1600 Overall net capital flow for Apr: Prior -98.3 bln
1600 Net L-T flows, including swaps for Apr: Prior 64.6 bln
($1= C$1.28)
