June 27 Stock futures pointed to a lower start
for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices dropped
after Britain's vote to leave the EU sparked a sharp selloff in
global markets.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were down
0.97 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, the most in four
months, as financial and energy stocks slid after Britain voted
to leave the bloc, while the resulting market turmoil boosted
gold miners as demand for the precious metal surged.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.63 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.61 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.76 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,330; +0.76 pct
US crude : $47.33; -0.63 pct
Brent crude : $48.17; -0.48 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,704.50; +0.14 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
B2Gold Corp : Raymond James raises target price to
C$3.75 from C$2.75
First Majestic Silver Corp : Raymond James raises
target price to C$11.25 from C$8
Lundin Mining Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target
price to C$3.8 from C$2.8
Tahoe Resources Inc : Raymond James raises target
price to C$22.25 from C$18
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 Advance goods trade balance for May: Prior -$57.53 bln
0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Jun: Expected 50.9;
Prior 50.90
0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Jun: Prior 51.3
1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Bus Index for Jun: Prior
-20.80
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.30)
(Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)