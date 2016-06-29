June 29 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index for the second day on
Wednesday as the shock from Britain's vote to leave the European
Union petered out and oil prices rose as risk appetite
increased.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.54
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index scored its largest gain in seven
weeks on Tuesday, recouping some of the losses inflicted in the
prior two sessions after Britain's shock vote to leave the
European Union, as oil rallied and investors sought out
bargains.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.62 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday, while S&P 500 e-mini
futures were up 0.64 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures were up 0.72 percent.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day in
Canada.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said it would buy
Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc in a cash-and-stock
deal valued at about $3.8 billion to offer its Canadian clients
access to U.S. banking services.
Canadian hedge fund West Face Capital is pushing SNC-Lavalin
Group Inc to sell its stake in Ontario's 407 toll
highway, a move that could fetch the engineering and
construction company more than C$5 billion ($3.85 billion),
according to two sources familiar with the process.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,317.00; +0.16 pct
US crude : $48.38; +1.09 pct
Brent crude : $49.11; +1.07 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,796.00; -0.46 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alaris Royalty Corp : RBC starts coverage with
"sector perform" rating; C$31 target price
Precision Drilling Corp : Evercore ISI raises target
price to C$8.00 from C$7.00
WSP Global Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$42 from
C$45
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 Personal consumption real mm for May: Prior 0.6 pct
0830 Personal income mm for May: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.4
pct
0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for May: Expected 0.4 pct;
Prior 1.0 pct
0830 Core PCE price index mm for May: Expected 0.2 pct;
Prior 0.2 pct
0830 Core Personal Consumption Expenditure price index yy
for May: Prior 1.6 pct
0830 Personal Consumption Expenditure price index mm for
May: Prior 0.3 pct
0830 Personal Consumption Expenditure price index yy for
May: Prior 1.1 pct
1000 Pending Homes Index for May: Prior 116.3
1000 Pending sales change mm for May: Expected -1.1 pct;
Prior 5.1 pct
1300 Dallas fed Personal Consumption Expenditure for May:
Prior 2.5 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1 = 1.2982 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)