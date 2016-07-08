(Adds jobs data)

July 8 Canada's stock futures extended gains on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls data suggested that the world's largest economy had regained pace after a brief lull.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 287,000 last month, the largest gain since October, the U.S. Labor Department said on Friday. May's payroll count was revised down to 11,000 from the previously reported 38,000.

In a separate report, Statistics Canada said the economy unexpectedly lost 700 jobs in June, but the unemployment rate dipped to an 11-month low of 6.8 percent as the number of people seeking work fell.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.70 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell on Thursday as gold miners retreated following their sharp rally since Britain's vote to leave the European Union and as a reversal in oil prices weighed on energy companies.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.67 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.75 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.56 percent.

TOP STORIES

Video conferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc said it agreed to be bought by a private equity firm for about $1.7 billion, scrapping a three-month old deal with Canada's Mitel Networks Corp.

Average daily trading volumes on currency trading platforms run by Thomson Reuters jumped 14 percent in June to their highest since March 2015, the company said, helped by a surge in flows following Britain's shock vote to leave the EU.

COMMODITIES AT 8:45 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,343.10; -1.03 pct

US crude : $45.95; +1.75 pct

Brent crude : $47.14; +1.55 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,731; +0.97 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cogeco Communications Inc : RBC cuts rating to "sector perform" from "outperform"

First Quantum Minerals Ltd : Berenberg cuts rating to "sell" from "hold"

Sandvine Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$3.50 from C$3.25

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-Farm payrolls for Jun: Actual 287,000; Revised 11,000

0830 Private payrolls for Jun: Actual 265,000; Revised -6,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Jun: Actual 14,000; Revised -16,000

0830 Government payrolls for Jun: Actual 22,000; Revised 17,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Jun: Actual 4.9 pct; Prior 4.7 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for Jun: Actual 0.1 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for Jun: Actual 34.4 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for Jun: Actual 62.7 pct; Prior 62.6 pct

0830 U6 Underemployment for Jun: Actual 9.6 pct; Prior 9.7 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 136.4

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 7.2 pct

1500 Consumer credit for May: Expected $16.00 bln; Prior $13.42 bln

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)