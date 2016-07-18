July 18 Canada's main stock index futures were
modestly up on Monday as investor jitters calmed following a
failed coup attempt in Turkey.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.1
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Data on foreign investment in Canadian securities and
Canadian investment in foreign securities due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday, as a range of
miners, energy producers, telecom and consumer stocks weighed,
offsetting gains for its heavyweight bank stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.14 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.2 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.11 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has quietly bought
up about 12,000 natural gas wells across Alberta over the last
two years, a Reuters analysis of regulatory data shows, becoming
the country's largest natural gas producer as rivals sold assets
or held steady in a tough market.
Canada's Enbridge and Australia's Macquarie
are vying for a 49.9 percent stake in EnBW's
2 billion euro ($2.23 billion) offshore wind park project Hohe
See, three people familiar with the deal told Reuters.
Canadian small business lending picked up slightly in May
from April to halt a five-month slide, PayNet data showed on
Monday, but appetite for loans remained subdued and a measure of
delinquencies hit its highest since 2011.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,327.50; +0.08 pct
US crude : $45.67; -0.61 pct
Brent crude : $47.30; -0.65 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,875; -0.87 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Keyera Corp : National Bank Financial raises target
price to C$49 from C$48
Shaw Communications Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts
target price to C$24 from C$25; rating "hold"
Transcanada Corp : National Bank Financial raises
target price to C$62 from C$57
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1000 NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index for Jul: Expected
60; Prior 60
1600 Net long-term capital inflows, exswaps for May: Prior
-$79.6 bln
1600 Foreign buying, t-bonds for May: Prior -$74.6 bln
1600 Overall net capital flow for May: Prior $80.4 bln
1600 Net L-T flows, including swaps for May: Prior -$91.5
bln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.30)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)