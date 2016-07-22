July 22 Canada's main stock index futures
pointed to a higher start on Friday ahead of the release of data
on inflation and retail sales.
Canada's annual inflation rate is expected to have dropped
to 1.4 percent in June from 1.5 percent in May, while core
inflation rate is seen falling to 2.0 percent from 2.1 percent.
Retail sales are expected to have stayed flat in May after
rising 0.9 percent in April.
Statistics Canada is scheduled to release the data at 8:30
a.m. ET.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.27
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index rose to an 11-month high on
Thursday as mining stocks rallied and strong earnings reports
boosted the shares of Rogers Communications Inc and
Encana Corp.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.18 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.21 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.17 percent.
TOP STORIES
Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No. 3 integrated oil
company, reported a second-quarter loss compared with a
year-earlier profit as production fell due to planned
maintenance and the Fort McMurray wildfire in Alberta.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said on Friday that U.S. regulators have raised concerns over a
new eye drop manufactured at a Bausch + Lomb facility in
Florida.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,330.70; +0.02 pct
US crude : $44.81; +0.13 pct
Brent crude : $46.35; +0.32 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,969; -0.14 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Loblaw Cos Ltd : Barclays raises price target to C$78
from C$77
Rogers Communications Inc : Canaccord Genuity
raises price target to C$55 from C$50
Westjet Airlines Ltd : Raymond James raises price
target to C$22.25 from C$20.50
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Jul: Expected 51.6;
Prior 51.3
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 137.0
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 6.9 pct
($1= C$1.31)
