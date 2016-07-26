BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 Stock futures pointed to a lower start for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices fell to their lowest level in nearly three months.
Oil hit its lowest since May, falling towards $44 per barrel, pressured by concerns that a long-awaited rebalancing of the market would be delayed due to excess supply.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.11 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's benchmark stock index lost ground on Monday, weighed by energy stocks that retreated with oil and to a lesser extent by gold miners hurt by lower prices for bullion.
No major Canadian data is scheduled for release on Tuesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent.
TOP STORIES
WestJet Airlines Ltd reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as its passenger traffic rose and fuel costs fell.
Canadian National Railway Co reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Monday. A decline in shipments cut into Canadian National's revenue, but the company said it expected volumes to improve in the months ahead.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,315.20; -0.31 pct
US crude : $42.68; -1.04 pct
Brent crude : $44.40; -0.72 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,877.50; -0.44 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian National Railway Co : CIBC raises price target to C$86 from C$84
Great-West Lifeco Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to "sell" from "hold"
Teck Resources Ltd : Barclays raises price target to C$16 from C$8
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Johnson Redbook Index mm: Prior -0.5 pct
0855 Johnson Redbook Index yy: Prior 0.4 pct
0900 S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas mm SA for May: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.5 pct
0900 S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas mm NSA for May: Prior 1.1 pct
0900 S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas yy for May: Expected 5.6 pct; Prior 5.4 pct
0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Jul: Prior 51.2
0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Jul: Expected 52; Prior 51.4
1000 Consumer confidence index for Jul: Expected 95.8; Prior 98
1000 New home sales-units for Jun: Expected 0.560 mln; Prior 0.551 mln
1000 New home sales change mm for Jun: Expected 1.6 pct; Prior -6.0 pct
1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Jul: Prior -7
1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Jul: Prior 0
1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Jul: Prior -3
1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Jul: Prior -7.7
1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenue for Jul: Prior 15.6
