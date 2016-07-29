July 29 Futures pointed to a lower start for
Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices slid further
and investors awaited the release of U.S. and Canada gross
domestic product data.
Brent crude was on track for its biggest monthly loss since
December 2015, pressured by slowing economic growth that
threatened to increase a supply overhang of crude and refined
products.
At 8:30 a.m. ET, Statistics Canada is scheduled to release
data on Canada's economic growth in May, while the U.S. Commerce
Department will detail the country's second-quarter growth.
Canada's economy is expected to have shrunk 0.4 percent in
May as wildfires in Alberta disrupted oil production in the
region.
Producer prices data is also due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were down
0.14 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index eked out a small gain on Thursday,
helped by positive earnings surprises from Teck Resources Ltd
and others, while disappointment over Potash Corp's
dividend and outlook cut and other earnings misses
weighed.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.15 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.01 percent.
TOP STORIES
Air Canada reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit on lower fuel expenses and the country's largest airline
cut its cost estimate for the year.
Enbridge Inc , Canada's largest pipeline
company, reported a 47.8 percent fall in quarterly profit as the
company's liquids pipeline business was hit by a massive
wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta.
Gold bullion prices have increased 26 percent this year, but
the world's biggest gold miners are paring costs and selling
assets to lower debt despite the windfall, rather than boosting
spending.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,333.10; +0.06 pct
US crude : $40.79; -0.88 pct
Brent crude : $42.07; -1.48 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,867; -0.60 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Cenovus Energy Inc : UBS raises price target to C$20
from C$19; rating "neutral"
First Quantum Minerals Ltd : Paradigm raises price
target to C$15.50 from C$8.50
Goldcorp Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to
C$27 from C$30
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 GDP advance for Q2: Expected 2.6 pct; Prior 1.1 pct
0830 GDP sales advance for Q2: Expected 3.2 pct; Prior 1.3
pct
0830 GDP consumer spending advance for Q2: Prior 1.5 pct
0830 GDP deflator advance for Q2: Expected 1.8 pct; Prior
0.4 pct
0830 Core PCE prices advance for Q2: Expected 1.7 pct; Prior
2.0 pct
0830 PCE prices advance for Q2: Expected 2.0 pct; Prior 0.2
pct
0830 Employment wages qq for Q2: Prior 0.7 pct
0830 Employment benefits qq for Q2: Prior 0.5 pct
0830 Employment costs for Q2: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 0.6
pct
0945 Chicago PMI for Jul: Expected 54.0; Prior 56.8
1000 University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Final
for Jul: Expected 90.5; Prior 89.5
1000 University of Michigan Current Conditions Index Final
for Jul: Expected 109.0; Prior 108.7
1000 University of Michigan Consumer Expectations Index
Final for Jul: Expected 79.5; Prior 77.1
1000 University of Michigan 1 Year Inflation Expectations
final for Jul: Prior 2.8 pct
1000 University of Michigan 5 Year Inflation Expectations
final for Jul: Prior 2.6 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 138.1
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 7.5 pct
($1= C$1.32)
