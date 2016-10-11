Oct 11 Canada's main stock index futures were trading higher on Tuesday after investors returned from the Thanksgiving Day holiday long weekend.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.33 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canadian annualized housing starts for September is due at 8:15 a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks and an unfavorable regulatory ruling pressured the shares of telecom companies.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent.
TOP STORIES
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reached a tentative deal with unionized workers in Canada by agreeing to make more than C$400 million ($301 million) in investments in local operations, the union said late on Monday.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Crescent Point Energy Corp : Barclays cuts price target to C$23 from C$28
Whitecap Resources Inc : Barclays raises price target to C$13 from C$12
Vermilion Energy Inc : Barclays raises price target to C$63 from C$59
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,258.9; +0.11 pct
US crude : $50.85; -0.97 pct
Brent crude : $52.67; -0.88 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,823; -0.53 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.4 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior 1.3 pct
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
