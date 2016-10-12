Oct. 12 Stock futures pointed to a near-flat
opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday ahead of
minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting in September.
The central bank kept interest rates unchanged in the
meeting. However, Wednesday's release of the minutes will likely
reveal how much of a push there was for a rate hike and the
Fed's views on the U.S. economy.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.07
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major events are scheduled on the economic calendar.
Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday as a
disappointing start to U.S. earnings season weighed, offsetting
gains for the shares of energy companies after a move higher in
oil prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.1 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s ;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
British construction and support services company Kier Group
said it had completed the sale of a unit to Canadian
company WSP Global Inc for 75 million pounds ($93
million).
Canadian health benefit startup League Inc said on Wednesday
it has teamed up with the insurance arm of backer Royal Bank of
Canada as it expands into insurance, targeting the many
small businesses offering no such benefits to employees.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Endeavour Silver Corp : CIBC cuts target price to
C$5 from C$6
Interfor Corp : CIBC cuts to "sector performer" from
"sector outperformer"
Western Forest Products Inc : CIBC cuts to "sector
performer" from "sector outperformer"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,251.7; -0.1 pct
US crude : $51.02; +0.45 pct
Brent crude : $52.68; +0.52 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,827.5; +0.32 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
1000 JOLTS job openings for Aug: Expected 5.724 mln; Prior
5.871 mln
1100 TR IPSOS PCSI for Oct: Prior 56.60
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.33)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)