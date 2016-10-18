Oct 18 Canada stock futures were higher on Tuesday as a weak U.S. dollar propped up metal and oil prices.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.32 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Manufacturing sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, led by gains for the materials group as gold rose, while lower oil prices weighed on the shares of energy companies.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.43 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.53 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.6 percent.

TOP STORIES

William Hill and Canadian online gambling company Amaya Inc have abandoned merger talks, leaving the British bookmaker struggling to find a partner in a fast consolidating industry.

Yamana Gold said on Monday it plans to spin off its Brio Gold subsidiary, which owns non-core gold mining properties in Brazil, as a standalone public company to its shareholders.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Rogers Communications Inc : Barclays raises target price to C$55 from C$53

Saputo Inc : National Bank Financial raises target price to C$45 from C$42

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,261.2; +0.49 pct

US crude : $50.44; +1.02 pct

Brent crude : $51.95; +0.83 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,684.00; +0.19 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 CPI mm, SA for Sep: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior +0.2 pct

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Sep: Expected +1.5 pct; Prior +1.1 pct

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Sep: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior +0.3 pct

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Sep: Expected +2.3 pct; Prior +2.3 pct

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Sep: Expected 241.50; Prior 240.85

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Sep: Prior 248.34

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Sep: Prior -0.4 pct

0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.2 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior +0.5 pct

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Oct: Expected 63; Prior 65

1130 Cleveland fed CPI for Sep: Prior +0.2 pct

1600 Net L-T flows, ex swaps for Aug: Prior $103.9 bln

1600 Foreign buying, T-bonds for Aug: Prior -$13.1 bln

1600 Overall net capital flow for Aug: Prior $140.6 bln

1600 Net L-T flows, including swap for Aug: Prior $101.8 bln

