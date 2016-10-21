Oct 21Canada stock futures were lower on Friday,
as investors stayed cautious ahead of annual inflation and
August retail sales data.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.21
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Inflation and retail sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
.
Canada's main stock index inched higher on Thursday, as
modest gains in heavyweight gold mining and banking stocks
helped offset weakness among consumer and industrial names.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.39 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.37 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.17 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc will
shed jobs for the second time this year, cutting about 10
percent of its global workforce over two years as it deepens
turnaround efforts at its rail division.
Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp
reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped
by lower operating costs, and raised its capital budget for the
year after winning new contracts.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Thursday it is
selling $1.03 billion worth of non-core oil and gas properties
in western Canada to Tourmaline Oil Corp, the latest
example of the global oil major trimming its operations in the
region.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian Pacific Railway : Desjardins raises target
to C$227 from C$212
First Majestic Silver Corp : Desjardins cuts target
price to C$14 from C$23
Goldcorp Inc : Desjardins cuts target price to C$26
from C$28
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,265.2; -0.07 pct
US crude : $50.88; +0.49 pct
Brent crude : $51.73; +0.68 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,662.00; +0.21 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 139.6
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 8.8 pct
($1= C$1.32)
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)