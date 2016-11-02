Nov 2 Canada stock futures fell on Wednesday as
oil extended loses after industry data showed a surprise build
in U.S. stockpiles, underlining the market's supply overhang.
Investors will also keep an eye on the official inventory
data from the U.S. government's Energy Information
Administration scheduled to be released later in the day.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.09
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No economic reports are scheduled for release.
Canada's main stock index ended barely lower on Tuesday as
heavyweight financial and industrial stocks weighed and gold
miners benefited from safe-haven demand for precious metals
ahead of next week's U.S. election.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.01 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said on Tuesday it was in talks with third parties to sell its
Salix stomach-drug business and other assets.
Shopify Inc , a Canadian maker of software
that helps retailers set up and manage online stores, reported a
bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses jumped
87.5 percent.
TransCanada Corp, Canada's No. 2 pipeline operator,
said on Tuesday that it would sell its U.S. Northeast Power
business and do a bought deal common share offering to help fund
its acquisition of the Columbia Pipeline Group earlier this
year.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
BRP Inc : UBS raises target price to C$26 from C$22
Richmont Mines Inc : Desjardins cuts target price to
C$14.75 from C$15
Westjet Airlines Ltd : CIBC raises target price to
C$26.5 from C$24
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,296.5; +0.66 pct
US crude : $45.96; -1.52 pct
Brent crude : $47.48; -1.35 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,897.50; -0.77 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0815 ADP national employment for Oct: Expected 165,000;
Prior 154,000
0945 ISM-New York Index for Oct: Prior 719.7
0945 ISM NY Business Conditions for Oct: Prior 49.6
1400 Fed funds target rate : Expected 0.375 pct
($1= C$1.34)
