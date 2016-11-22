Nov 22 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices rose due
to a growing consensus that the OPEC would strike a deal to cut
output.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.32
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Retail sales data for September is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index jumped to a 17-month high on
Monday, led by a more than 3 percent gain for its energy sector
as oil rallied ahead of an OPEC meeting next week.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.25 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.26 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.40 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canada's competition watchdog concluded on Monday that the
country's largest stock exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd,
did not violate anti-competitive rules despite its refusal to
share private market data with a rival.
Canada will speed up plans to virtually eliminate
traditional coal-fired electricity by 2030, the government said
on Monday, a stance contrasting sharply with that of U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump, who has pledged to revive the
sector.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,217.7; +0.61 pct
US crude : $48.52; +0.30 pct
Brent crude : $49.25; +0.50 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,634.50; +1.36 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Royal Bank of Canada : TD Securities raises to "buy"
from "hold".
Great Canadian Gaming Corp : RBC raises to
"outperform" from "sector perform".
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.1 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior 0.9 pct
1000 Existing home sales for Oct: Expected 5.43 mln; Prior
5.47 mln
1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Oct: Expected
-0.5 pct; Prior 3.2 pct
1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Nov: Prior -4
1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Nov: Prior 7
1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Nov: Prior 2
($1= C$1.34)
(Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)