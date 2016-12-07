Dec 7 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower
opening for Canada's main index on Wednesday as investors
awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rates.
The central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates
at 0.50 percent, but investors will look to the policy statement
to gauge the impact of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's
proposed policies on the Canadian economy.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.04
percent at 7:35 a.m. ET.
Canada's benchmark stock index climbed to its highest close
in 18 months on Tuesday as Bank of Montreal led
financial shares higher on a strong earnings report, adding
momentum to a month-long sector rally sparked by higher bond
yields.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.02 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian dollar store operator Dollarama Inc
reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit as customers
spent more in its stores.
Latin America will play an increasingly important role in
Barrick Gold's growth strategy, the world's biggest
gold miner said on Tuesday as it named a new director with
decades of mining experience in that region.
An environmental group said on Tuesday it filed a lawsuit
against De Beers Canada, accusing the diamond producer of
failing to report toxic levels of mercury and methylmercury at
its Victor diamond mine in northern Ontario.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bank of Montreal : Barclays raises target price to
C$82 from C$77
Hudson's Bay Co : National Bank Financial cuts
target price to C$17 from C$18
Transcontinental : Canaccord Genuity raises target
price to C$20 from C$17
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,174.2; +0.46 pct
US crude : $50.84; -0.18 pct
Brent crude : $53.82; -0.19 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,907.00; +0.39 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
1000 JOLTS job openings for Oct: Expected 5.500 mln; Prior
5.486 mln
1500 Consumer credit for Oct Expected 19.00 bln; Prior 19.29
bln
($1= C$1.33)
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)