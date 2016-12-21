Dec 21 Canadian stock futures were lower on
Wednesday, indicating the market was set to snap a four-day
winning streak.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.06
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major data is scheduled for release.
Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by financial
stocks and materials producers, including precious and base
metal miners and fertilizer companies.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.06 percent.
TOP STORIES
Indian telecommunications carrier Reliance Communications
Ltd said it had signed a binding pact with Canada's
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP for selling a
stake in its mobile phone tower business.
Two environmental groups on Tuesday filed for a judicial
review of the Canadian government's decision to approve Kinder
Morgan Inc's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the
first legal challenge to the project since it received the green
light last month.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Amaya Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to
C$28 from C$42
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises
target price to C$67 from C$53
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,136.2; -0.37 pct
US crude : $53.62; +0.58 pct
Brent crude : $55.66; +0.58 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,528.50; +0.48 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
1000 Existing home sales for Nov: Expected 5.50 mln; Prior
5.60 mln
1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Nov: Expected
-1.0 pct; Prior +2.0 pct
($1= C$1.34)
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)