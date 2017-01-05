Jan 5 Canadian stock futures pointed to a lower opening for the main stock index on Thursday, a day after the Toronto Stock Exchange posted its highest close since September 2014.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

November producer prices data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as investors bet that the rally in oil prices will lead to better growth in corporate earnings.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.16 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian oil and gas producer Penn West Petroleum Ltd raised its 2017 capital budget to C$180 million from C$150 million, and said it expected a 15 percent increase in production from core areas.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Air Canada : Cowen and Co cuts rating to "market perform" from "outperform"

Canadian National Railway : Raymond James raises target price to C$104 from C$94

Westjet Airlines : Cowen and Co raises target price to C$22 from C$19

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,174.1; +0.76 pct

US crude : $53.75; +0.9 pct

Brent crude : $56.99; +0.92 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,629.50; -0.26 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Dec: Prior 53.4

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Dec: Prior 53.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Dec: Expected 56.6; Prior 57.2

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Dec: Expected 61.0; Prior 61.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Dec: Prior 58.2

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Dec: Prior 57.0

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Dec: Prior 56.3

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.33) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)