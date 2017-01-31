Jan 31 Stock futures indicated a lower start for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as investors worried about President Donald Trump's controversial and protectionist policies.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Data on monthly gross domestic product and producer prices is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canadian economy is expected to have picked up by 0.3 percent in November, compared with the previous month's decline. Investors will incorporate the figures into their forecasts for fourth-quarter growth, which is expected to have slowed after a strong rebound in the third quarter.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell more than 1 percent to a nearly two-week low on Monday, with losses broad based after a travel curb ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump triggered a rethink by investors of U.S. political risk.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.14 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.11 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent.

Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.

Detour Gold Corp : CIBC cuts price target to C$21 from C$23; rating "neutral"

Great Canadian Gaming : Canaccord Genuity starts coverage with C$31.00 target price

New Gold : NBF cuts target price to C$4.60 from C$6.25; rating "sector perform"

Gold futures : $1203.6; +0.87 percent

US crude : $52.51; -0.23 percent

Brent crude : $55.41; +0.33 percent

LME 3-month copper : $5915; +1.63 percent

0830 Employment wages QQ for Q4: Prior 0.5 pct

0830 Employment benefits QQ for Q4: Prior 0.7 pct

0830 Employment costs for Q4: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for Nov: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for Nov: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 yy for Nov: Expected 5.1 pct; Prior 5.1 pct

0945 Chicago PMI for Jan: Expected 55.0; Prior 54.6

1000 Consumer Confidence for Jan: Expected 113; Prior 113.7

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Jan: Prior 19.4

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenue for Jan: Prior 20.6

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.31) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)