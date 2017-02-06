Feb 6 Stock futures indicated a modestly lower start for Canada's main stock index on Monday, taking cues from oil prices, which were little changed in the face of rising tension between the United States and Iran.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.

No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.02 percent.

TOP STORIES

Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own as it seeks to build up its North Sea assets ahead of a planned London listing.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

AltaGas Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$33 from C$35; rating "hold"

Auryn Resources : Canaccord Genuity starts coverage with price target C$5

Information Services Corp : CIBC raises price target to C$21.50 from C$19

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1226; +0.62 percent

US crude : $53.97; +0.26 percent

Brent crude : $56.86; +0.09 percent

LME 3-month copper : $5795; +0.4 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Employment Trends for Jan: Prior 129.6

