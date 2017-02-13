Feb 13 Canada's main stock index was set to
follow global markets higher on Monday, helped by optimism over
U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans and a rebound in
certain commodity prices.
Copper hit its highest since May 2015, extending the
previous session's near-5 percent surge after shipments were
disrupted from the world's two biggest copper mines.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.13
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index powered
to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and
expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United
States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also
suggested a brighter economic outlook.
No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.25 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.11 percent.
TOP STORIES
Restaurant Brands International Inc , the
owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons, reported a quarterly
profit that more than doubled from a year ago, when it recorded
a one-time charge related to the merger of the two brands.
Heavy rains have cut access in and out of the Ravensthorpe
nickel-producing operations in Western Australia, owner First
Quantum Minerals said.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bank of Montreal : Barclays raises target price to
C$86 from C$82
Cara Operations Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts target
price to C$29 from C$34
TransAlta Corp : National Bank Financial cuts rating
to "sector perform" from "outperform"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1231; -0.28 percent
US crude : $53.69; -0.32 percent
Brent crude : $56.46; -0.42 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6126.5; +0.6 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
No major economic releases are scheduled.
($1= C$1.31)
